High-density circular MT connectors conform to VITA 87, SOSA standards
February 06, 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. Connectivity and sensor company TE Connectivity launched a new line of connectors: a family of VITA 87/SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] conformant high-density circular MT connectors, aimed at enabling higher density for next-generation embedded systems in a variety of areas.
According to the company's announcement, the Tis new product line features 12 to 24 fiber options, housing up to 96 fibers within a compact size 15 shell with 4 MTs, a major increase to the J4 interconnect in SOSA open systems architecture, which fits just 11 fibers in a larger size 19 shell. Company officials say that the VITA 87 product provides drastically increased fiber counts within a smaller footprint adhering to standard dimensions, thereby enabling next-generation systems to meet stringent size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements while supporting the high-bandwidth needs of emerging data-intensive capabilities.
Doug Rhode, an engineer in TE's Aerospace, Defense & Marine Division, said of the new product line: "Previous market solutions used much larger circular mil-spec connectors; however, newer architectures demand much higher density to fit into industry-standard card and backplane slots. The new VITA 87 High Density Circular MT Connectors address this need and offer a significant improvement over the options available today."
The new product line -- available in both physical contact and lensed versions -- is intended for use in a diverse array of high-density applications, including in military fiber-optics cable assemblies to optical add-on and option cards, as well as in a range of ruggedized uses involving the MIL-STD 38999 interface.