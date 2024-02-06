High-density circular MT connectors conform to VITA 87, SOSA standards

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy TE Connectivity HARRISBURG, Pa. Connectivity and sensor company TE Connectivity launched a new line of connectors: a family of VITA 87/SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] conformant high-density circular MT connectors, aimed at enabling higher density for next-generation embedded systems in a variety of areas.

According to the company's announcement, the Tis new product line features 12 to 24 fiber options, housing up to 96 fibers within a compact size 15 shell with 4 MTs, a major increase to the J4 interconnect in SOSA open systems architecture, which fits just 11 fibers in a larger size 19 shell. Company officials say that the VITA 87 product provides drastically increased fiber counts within a smaller footprint adhering to standard dimensions, thereby enabling next-generation systems to meet stringent size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements while supporting the high-bandwidth needs of emerging data-intensive capabilities.

Doug Rhode, an engineer in TE's Aerospace, Defense & Marine Division, said of the new product line: "Previous market solutions used much larger circular mil-spec connectors; however, newer architectures demand much higher density to fit into industry-standard card and backplane slots. The new VITA 87 High Density Circular MT Connectors address this need and offer a significant improvement over the options available today."

The new product line -- available in both physical contact and lensed versions -- is intended for use in a diverse array of high-density applications, including in military fiber-optics cable assemblies to optical add-on and option cards, as well as in a range of ruggedized uses involving the MIL-STD 38999 interface.