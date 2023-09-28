Military Embedded Systems

Military-spec interconnect solutions from ICC to be shown at AUSA 2023

News

September 28, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy ICC

WASHINGTON. Military-spec interconnect solution provider Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) will bring its portfolio of mission-critical interconnect technologies to the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.  

According to its AUSA preview, ICC will present its extensive range of interconnect solutions, including connectors, cable assemblies, and harnesses, designed to meet the rigorous demands of harsh-environment military applications.

Key pieces of its AUSA appearance, the company states, will include its line of the latest interconnect technology aimed at enhancing connectivity, reliability, and performance in military equipment; availability of experts to discuss custom solutions; and a focus on ICC's dedication to quality standards and certifications, including AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015. 

AUSA attendees may visit ICC at Booth #7901.

