A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to gain counter-UAS mission capability

News

November 12, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Embraer

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil. The A-29 Super Tucano aircraft will be upgraded to perform counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) missions, expanding the turboprop’s operational portfolio, Embraer announced in a statement.

According to the company, the new capability relies on existing onboard systems and sensors, including datalinks for receiving target coordinates, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors for tracking and designation, and laser-guided rockets paired with wing-mounted .50-caliber machine guns for intercepting and neutralizing small drones.

The concept of operations developed by Embraer allows current and future A-29 operators to add counter-UAS missions to their existing fleets without major structural changes, the statement reads.

The A-29 is currently in service with 22 air forces worldwide and is used for close air support, reconnaissance, border surveillance, and pilot training.

