Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

RTX image

NORTHBROOK, Ill. The global market for anti-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) or antidrone equipment, valued at $2.16 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $7.05 billion by 2029, registering a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% during the forecast period, according to a new study by MarketsandMarkets, "Anti-Drone Market -- Global Forecast to 2029."

The study authors cite as factors adding to the growth increased government spending on counter-drone technologies, rising incidence of critical infrastructure security breaches by unauthorized autonomous aricraft, and a surge in adoption of aerial remote sensing technologies to safeguard critical infrastructure.

The analysts project that the hybrid segment -- anit-UAS systems that merge electronic, kinetic, and lasers -- could account for the largest share of the counter-UAS market in 2029. These systems, assert the study authors, are designed to detect, track, identify, categorize, and mitigate drones at operational wide ranges ranging from a few kilometers up to tens of kilometers.

In terms of region, the Americas is projected to capture the largest share in the antidrone market during the forecast period, with growth in this area attributed to governments-- particularly in the U.S. -- seeking to invest in counter-UAS systems for military bases, borders, and critical infrastructure.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website.