Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS, air defense equipment order garners Liteye Systems $12.1 million DoD contract

News

May 16, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS, air defense equipment order garners Liteye Systems $12.1 million DoD contract
Liteye image.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. Liteye Systems has won a $12.1 million multiyear contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to provide the Defense department with its entire portfolio of integrated multidomain, multimission air base surface and ground defense systems, including counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions.

Under the terms of the contract, Liteye will develop and integrate its entire suite of C-UAS and ground surveillance products to detect, identify, track, and defend from Class 1 and 2 UASs while providing add-on or standalone ground defense capabilities in a variety of environments. The products are intended to enable surveillance, targeting, and both electronic and kinetic effectors for fixed/semi-fixed, mobile, and dismounted environments for the services.  

Featured Companies

Liteye Systems, Inc.

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
U.S. Army photo.
News
High-energy laser weapon tested at White Sands Missile Range by industry team

May 16, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Raytheon BBN graphic.
News
AI-based combat medical assistant project being developed by Raytheon BBN and DARPA

May 06, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Cybersecurity contract for EU garnered by Leonardo and partner

May 09, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
JPL image.
News
NASA experiment using CubeSats takes delivery of space-ready SBCs

May 17, 2022
More Comms