Counter-UAS system for Ukraine to be supplied by L3Harris

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris has received a $40 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to supply 14 multi-purpose weapon systems to Ukraine to allow ground forces to shoot down enemy drones, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, L3Harris will provide Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) systems. The VAMPIRE ktis will be installed on U.S. government-provided vehicles to be used on the battlefield in Ukraine, with four delivered by mid-2023 and 10 by the end of 2023, the statement reads.

The contract award is part of the DoD's $3 billion security assistance package recently authorized for Ukraine. L3Harris began field testing of the VAMPIRE prototype in 2021 and conducted range and durability tests in the summer of 2022, the company says.

The VAMPIRE system uses a WESCAM MX-10 RSTA targeting sensor with its weapons station, which is intended to allow the operator to engage targets quicker. It is used with the Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS).