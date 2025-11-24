Counter-UAS system SKY WARDEN exported to Middle Eastern country

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

PARIS, France. MBDA signed its first export contract with a Middle Eastern nation to supply the SKY WARDEN counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) solution, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, SKY WARDEN is a modular, multi-layer defense system designed to detect, classify, and engage hostile drones up to eight kilometers away. The system integrates multiple sensors and effectors, including the CILAS HELMA-P laser weapon, omni and directional jammers, MBDA’s Hit-to-Kill (HTK) drone interceptors, and the MISTRAL 3 missile. System components are selected based on mission requirements, and SKY WARDEN can be configured for both fixed-site and mobile operations, the company says.

The system employs artificial intelligence (AI) for threat identification and classification, building on MBDA’s existing multi-sensor, multi-effector command and control (C2) architecture. MBDA adds that the system can be scaled and upgraded over time to address evolving aerial threats through its modular design.

MBDA recently acquired the HELMA-P laser weapon from CILAS to expand the effectors available for integration within the SKY WARDEN solution, the statement reads.