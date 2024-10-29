Military Embedded Systems

High-power laser system to be supplied to Israeli Iron Beam air defense by Elbit

October 29, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won a $200 million contract from the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) to deliver high-power laser systems for integration into the “Iron Beam” air defense system, the company announced in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Elbit Systems will supply the IMOD with its high-power laser solution, intended to enhance defense capabilities against multiple airborne threats, the statement reads. The contract also includes provisions for ongoing support and maintenance services, according to the company.

Elbit’s role in the Iron Beam project is intended to advance laser-based defense technology aimed at augmenting Israel's multi-layered air defense systems, the company says.

