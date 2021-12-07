Liteye Announces First Spyglass 3-D Radar Customer and Full Production

Press Release

Centennial Colorado — Liteye Systems, based in Denver Colorado, announced today the US Army will be the first customer to field the new Spyglass 3D Radar as part of a multi-mission/multi-domain defense solution. The Spyglass 3D Radar is designed and manufactured by Numerica Corporation, based in Ft. Collins Colorado.

“This technology is a pivotal move forward in addressing emerging UAS and ground threats,” said Kenneth Geyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Liteye Systems. “The need is urgent, and the threat continues to increase in terms of risks to life and mission.” Liteye announced that production orders are now being accepted and delivery will begin the second quarter of 2022 with the US military taking priority deliveries.

“Spyglass was born out of our first-hand experience with gaps in the short-range radar market,” Nate Knight, Vice President of Air and Missile Defense at Numerica, said. “The rapidly-growing autonomous drone threat presented an opportunity to turn our attention to building a new radar from the ground up that would leverage our decades of experience solving critical air and missile defense problems and applying our proven radar processing and tracking technologies in new ways.”

Spyglass is designed to detect ground threats and track small, autonomous, UAS beyond three and a half kilometers with precise measurements to support a range of mitigation techniques. With a high degree of configurability and out-of-the-box support for distributed operations, Spyglass has been built with embedded C2 and AI software to enable broad-area autonomous sensor networks and seamless integration into layered defense systems.

Spyglass advantages including:

Simultaneous Search & Track

Adaptive Resource Management

Electronic Protection

Automatic Target Classification

See farther + react faster

Liteye’s broader C-sUAS solutions can be layered with multiple effectors and battle management systems to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat, threats operating in the Air, on the Ground, on the Surface, and in the Electromagnetic Spectrum. These solutions can be configured for customized Mission Platforms; fixed/semi-fixed, light vehicle/man-portable, mobile, and unmanned/uncrewed robotic vehicles. The Liteye services team provides 24/7 reach-back support, training, and system updates to ensure that the systems remain effective against the threats that are continuously increasing in complexity.

For information contact: [email protected]

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com):

Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS) systems, manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats.

About Numerica (www.Numerica.us):

Founded in 1996, Numerica brings innovation to national security challenges in the areas of air and missile defense and space domain awareness. Headquartered in Fort Collins, and with a satellite office in Colorado Springs, Colo. Numerica’s team of talented research scientists and engineers tackle customers’ most challenging problems requiring advanced algorithm and software solutions. Numerica’s state-of-the-art technologies have been deployed around the world to bring clarity and precision to real-time decision-making in the face of rapidly evolving threats. Numerica’s team is currently growing, to learn more about the exciting opportunities with a career at Numerica, visit www.numerica.us.