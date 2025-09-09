Off-the-shelf CUAS radar from Robin Radar detects fixed-wing drones at 12 km

News

DSEI UK 2025 LONDON. Robin Radar Systems unveiled a software upgrade aided by feedback from Ukrainian counter-UAS (uncrewed aircraft system) operations to its flagship IRIS counter-UAS radar, extending detection range from 5 km (3.1 miles) to 12 km (7.45 miles). This enables IRIS to detect and classify Shahed loitering munitions at long distances, providing operators with early warning against lethal drone weapons.

The radar’s new Long-Range Mode (LRM) was first developed and stress-tested through Robin’s number of IRIS deployments on the Ukrainian battlefield, where Shahed drones have become a near-daily threat to critical infrastructure. The LRM offers the option to switch between 5km and 12km ranges in minutes Direct feedback from Ukrainian operators was fed back into Robin’s development cycle.

“This upgrade isn’t just about range—it’s about time,” says Kristian Brost, General Manager of Robin Radar USA. “Every extra kilometer of detection gives defenders more precious seconds to react, more chances to protect critical infrastructure, and ultimately, more lives saved.”

IRIS is a compact and lightweight mobile system that can be deployed in minutes and integrated seamlessly into multi-sensor CUAS architectures. The software-only upgrade requires no hardware replacement, ensuring all IRIS units can be field-upgraded.

For Ukrainian forces, the 12 km range will offer a potentially life-saving window of warning to prepare for incoming Shaheds travelling at more than 180 km/h (111 mph), Robin Radar officials say. For U.S. and European customers, the technology is set to be rolled out to government agencies, including key European ministries of defense and interior, as well as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology.

“This upgrade marks a step-change in what counter-drone radar can achieve,” says Siete Hamminga, CEO of Robin Radar Systems. “By listening to our users on the front line, we’ve redefined the capabilities of an off-the-shelf system—delivering a battlefield-proven solution that is now being made available worldwide.”