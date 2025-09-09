Off-the-shelf CUAS radar from Robin Radar detects fixed-wing drones at 12 km

Off-the-shelf CUAS radar from Robin Radar detects fixed-wing drones at 12 kmNews
DSEI UK 2025 LONDON. Robin Radar Systems unveiled a software upgrade aided by feedback from Ukrainian counter-UAS (uncrewed aircraft system) operations to its flagship IRIS counter-UAS radar, extending detection range from 5 km (3.1 miles) to 12 km (7.45 miles). This enables IRIS to detect and classify Shahed loitering munitions at long distances, providing operators with early warning against lethal drone weapons.
The radar’s new Long-Range Mode (LRM) was first developed and stress-tested through Robin’s number of IRIS deployments on the Ukrainian battlefield, where Shahed drones have become a near-daily threat to critical infrastructure. The LRM offers the option to switch between 5km and 12km ranges in minutes Direct feedback from Ukrainian operators was fed back into Robin’s development cycle.
IRIS is a compact and lightweight mobile system that can be deployed in minutes and integrated seamlessly into multi-sensor CUAS architectures. The software-only upgrade requires no hardware replacement, ensuring all IRIS units can be field-upgraded.