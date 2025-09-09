Radar rapid-deployment kit can track UASs up to 25 km

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Echoshield image: Echodyne

LONDON. Radar-platform company Echodyne launched a rapid deployment kit (RDK) for its metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) EchoShield radar today at DSEI UK 2025, ongoing now at the ExCel Centre in London (September 9-12).

EchoShield is a software-defined, multimission, multidomain, multimodal radar that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-based classification for air domain awareness and counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) solutions, with a 25 km (15.5 mile) high-accuracy situational awareness hemisphere.

Echodyne's announcement states that the RDK is designed for quick and straightforward deployment of four radars for robust, high accuracy hemispherical coverage and can be deployed in all modalities, from fixed sites and full on-the-move (OTM) capabilities to rapidly deployable temporary missions.

The company notes that the tripod-mounted radar platform is rugged enough to withstand the harshest environments and features simplified wiring and power management through an integrated junction box and power-supply unit.