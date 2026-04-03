Black Widow drones ordered by NATO ally from Red Cat

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Red Cat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. Red Cat Holdings said a NATO ally selected its Black Widow small uncrewed aerial system (sUAS) through a competitive tender in March 2026, with deliveries of an undisclosed number of systems scheduled for 2026, the company announced in a statement.

The contract was facilitated through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, the statement reads. Each system will include two Black Widow aircraft, a ground control station, and other mission components, according to the company.

Red Cat says the Black Widow is intended for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions at the tactical edge. The company describes the platform as a compact system with secure communications architecture built for military and national security users.

According to the statement, the Black Widow is part of Red Cat’s family of uncrewed systems and is produced in the United States. The company also says the aircraft is compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act.

Red Cat states that its defense portfolio includes air, land, and sea systems through its subsidiaries Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, along with maritime work through Blue Ops. The company says those offerings are aimed at military, government, and public safety operations.