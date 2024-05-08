Edge Autonomy boosts UAV capabilities for Special Operations at SOF Week

SOF WEEK 2024, TAMPA, Florida. Edge Autonomy's CTO, Allen Gardner, highlighted their UAV advancements tailored for Special Operations Forces (SOF) at SOF Week 2024 in the Tampa Convention Center.

Focusing on modular systems, Edge Autonomy has designed its aircraft to support easy integration of various payloads by third parties without needing the company's assistance, enhancing field adaptability for multiple roles.

Their latest innovations aim at significantly increasing endurance and range. The introduction of a solid oxide fuel cell technology and a new configuration for their VXE30 Stalker system doubles both the endurance and payload capacity, enabling operations over hundreds of kilometers and supporting diverse mission capabilities such as ISR and lethal munitions deployment.