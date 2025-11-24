Military Embedded Systems

NATO expands coordination on undersea infrastructure security in the Mediterranean

November 24, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via NATO

ROME, Italy. NATO’s Critical Undersea Infrastructure (CUI) Network convened in Rome to advance coordination between civilian and military organizations on safeguarding undersea infrastructure, the alliance announced in a statement.

The meeting, held on November 20–21, brought together representatives from NATO headquarters, Allied and partner nations, the European Union, and industry stakeholders. Discussions centered on mitigating hybrid threats to critical undersea infrastructure and sharing best practices for protection efforts in the Mediterranean region and beyond, according to the statement.

Participants highlighted the use of sensing and surveillance technologies, including uncrewed systems, to strengthen monitoring and response capabilities. The group also visited the Italian Navy’s Critical Undersea Infrastructure Surveillance Center to observe how civilian and military entities collaborate to detect and counter suspicious activity near subsea assets.

Established in February 2024, the CUI Network aims to improve information sharing and coordination across NATO and its partners. The initiative follows recent disruptions to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, which prompted NATO to launch “Baltic Sentry,” a multi-domain effort to bolster regional security and enhance response readiness, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

NATO

