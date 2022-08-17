Military Embedded Systems

UAS for military use will reach $34.34 billion by 2031, report predicts

News

August 17, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Aerovironment

PORTLAND, Ore.  The global market for unmanned aerial systems (UASs) used for military purposes, which generated $11.60 billion in 2021, is expected to total $34.34 billion by 2031, experiencing a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during that period, according to a new market study from Allied Market Research. 

The study authors found that key to growth in the military UAS market in the next decade will be an upsurge in countries' military spending, additional demand for improved surveillance solutions, and across-the-board modernization of defense capabilities. The study also reveals that a major factor that could hamper growth in some areas is the high cost of military UAS equipment. 

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target-acquisition segment contributed to the largest military UAS market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market, and the study found that this segment will continue to maintain its topmost market share to 2031. The study authors also predict that the delivery and transportation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the study period. 

For additional information visit the Allied Market Research website

Featured Companies

Allied Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205
Portland, OR 97220
Website
[email protected]
1-800-792-5285
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Ivy Thomas
News
Aerospace parts market to surge 46%, exceed $1.39 trillion by 2030: report

August 16, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
MOSA in-person conference in Atlanta, Nov. 2022

August 17, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
South Carolina National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson
News
Cognitive electronic warfare system market to see major growth through 2026: report

August 09, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Army EW and cyber contract won by MAG Aerospace

August 15, 2022
More Cyber