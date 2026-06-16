Uncrewed surface vessel, Blue Ops Variant 7, launched by Red Cat at Eurosatory (video)Sponsored Story
June 16, 2026
Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing at Red Cat Holdings, talks about the capabilities of Red Cat Holdings new uncrewed surface vessel (USV), the Blue Ops Variant 7(V7) while at Eurosatory — Hall 5A Booth D338 — in Paris, France this week. Nowak covers how the USV supports a range of missions, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), harbor and coastal security, force protection, contested logistics, and more.
He also explains that it is built around a modular open systems approach (MOSA), enabling operators from different countries to quickly upgrade and refresh the USV's payloads, sensors, communications equipment, and mission systems. Click the image above to watch.