U.S. Army C5ISR research contract won by Amentum

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Amentum

CHANTILLY, Virginia. Amentum has been selected by the U.S. Army to contribute to their command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems over a span of five years, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Amentum will handle tasks such as engineering, integrating, and testing of advanced prototype technologies and systems, and oversight for this initiative is based out of the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, according to the statement.

The responsibility placed on Amentum will also include offering technology and engineering solutions for prototyping projects managed by The Prototyping, Integration and Testing Division (PI&TD), which aids various military program management offices, including DEVCOM, Warfighter Information Network Tactical (WIN-T), Mission Command, and several others, the company notes.

Moreover, Amentum is set to design and develop C5ISR systems and various components for integration across diverse platforms, ranging from ground-based to airborne and watercraft, as well as fixed and relocatable sites, the statement reads.