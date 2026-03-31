Military Embedded Systems

V-BAT drone declared operational for Royal Netherlands Navy by Shield AI

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March 31, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

V-BAT drone declared operational for Royal Netherlands Navy by Shield AI
Image via Shield AI

OSLO, Norway. The Royal Netherlands Navy declared Shield AI’s V-BAT uncrewed aerial system (UAS) operational following testing aboard HNLMS Johan de Witt off northern Norway, the company announced in a statement.

The navy is acquiring 12 V-BAT systems, and eight vessels will receive the equipment needed to support their use, the statement reads. The company says the operational test and evaluation period included flights in high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and conditions involving polar geophysical anomalies.

During the testing, V-BAT carried out missions that included sending real-time video to Johan de Witt, giving ship commanders added situational awareness to examine objects on the water and assess possible routes for the vessel, according to the statement.

Shield AI is also working with the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Dutch Ministry of Defense’s Joint Information Provision Command to further adapt the system for Dutch operational needs, the company says.

V-BAT is a NATO Class I vertical takeoff and landing uncrewed aerial system with a ducted-fan design, a heavy-fuel engine, and endurance of more than 12 hours, the statement reads. The company says the platform is designed for launch and recovery from ship decks and other confined locations.

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