Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous ground vehicle contract for U.S. Army won by Kodiak Robotics

News

December 06, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous ground vehicle contract for U.S. Army won by Kodiak Robotics
Photo courtesy Kodiak Robotics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California. Kodiak Robotics has received a $49.9 million contract to help the U.S. Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program automate future ground vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

Kodiak, a self-driving trucking company, will support vehicles designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and "other high-risk missions," the statement reads.

"Kodiak will develop autonomous vehicle technology for the Army to navigate complex terrain, diverse operational conditions and GPS-challenged environments, while also providing the Army the ability to remotely operate vehicles when necessary," the statement continues.

Kodiak says that the goal of deploying autonomous vehicles is to increase the flexibility of the vehicles while also reducing the risk to soldiers in the field.

"The project will also provide a technical pipeline that will enable the rapid development and deployment of new autonomous vehicle technologies as they become commercially available," the company says.

Featured Companies

Kodiak Robotics

1049 Terra Bella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
Website
[email protected]
(650) 209-8005
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Comms - GPS
Unmanned
Photo courtesy Kodiak Robotics
News
Autonomous ground vehicle contract for U.S. Army won by Kodiak Robotics

December 06, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
News
AI, big data fueling growth in global remote sensing services market: report

December 07, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. DoD/Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr.
News
Cyber program pairs DARPA, CYBERCOM for accelerated capabilities

December 02, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Photo: Silvus Technologies
News
Networking-on-the-move radios from Silvus Technologies tapped by USMC

December 06, 2022
More Comms