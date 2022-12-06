Autonomous ground vehicle contract for U.S. Army won by Kodiak Robotics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Kodiak Robotics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California. Kodiak Robotics has received a $49.9 million contract to help the U.S. Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program automate future ground vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

Kodiak, a self-driving trucking company, will support vehicles designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and "other high-risk missions," the statement reads.

"Kodiak will develop autonomous vehicle technology for the Army to navigate complex terrain, diverse operational conditions and GPS-challenged environments, while also providing the Army the ability to remotely operate vehicles when necessary," the statement continues.

Kodiak says that the goal of deploying autonomous vehicles is to increase the flexibility of the vehicles while also reducing the risk to soldiers in the field.

"The project will also provide a technical pipeline that will enable the rapid development and deployment of new autonomous vehicle technologies as they become commercially available," the company says.