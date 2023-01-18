C2 planning for U.S. Air Force rocket cargo mission to be performed by Raytheon

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts. Raytheon has won an $8.7 million contract to develop a rocket cargo mission planning and command and control (C2) system for the U.S. Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

"During the initial 30-month effort, the Raytheon BBN team will develop mission planning and C2 concepts, identify and develop initial rocket cargo workflows and processes, and design advanced human-machine interfaces based on cognitive engineering principles," the statement reads. "They will also work to identify coordination points across mission-planning and C2 stakeholders and propose solutions to address existing gaps in knowledge, organizations and processes."

Under this system, the cargo would be pre-packaged and stored at the launch site for rapid loading. In developing the delivery system, the company will consider variables like pre-flight testing, weather conditions, and launch approvals.

Raytheon will use logistics and planning tools used by the Department of Defense such as the Analysis of Mobility Platform (AMP), Global Mission Scheduling (GMS), and the Rapid Course of Action Tool (RCAT), the company says.