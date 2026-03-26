Military Embedded Systems

Defense and AI demand to drive small-UAS market to 2036, study finds

News

March 26, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey/AeroVironment

LONDON. Demand for small uncrewed systems or drones is growing rapidly -- expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2026 to nearly $14 billion by 2036, at 11.1% combined annual growth rate (CAGR) -- driven largely by demand from military organizations, infrastructure operators, and agricultural users, according to a new study by Visiongain, "Small Drones Market Report 2026-2036."

According to the study authors, one of the biggest market drivers is the military, where forces are investing more heavily in small uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) to support surveillance, reconnaissance, and real-time decision-making on the ground. Recent conflicts, they say, emphasize how critical these systems have become. Lightweight drones that can be deployed quickly are now a core part of battlefield operations, particularly for gathering intelligence at the unit level.

Additionally, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are changing how small UASs operate, as many systems can now plan routes, avoid obstacles, and carry out tasks with far less operator input, thereby making them more practical in environments such as cities, industrial sites, or disaster zones.

Such a shift, say the study authors, is lowering the barrier to adoption and opening up new use cases, particularly outside the defense sector.

For additional information visit the Visiongain website

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