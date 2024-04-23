GNSS positioning to benefit from Septentrio UAS offerings

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Septentrio image

LEUVEN, Belgium. Septentrio, a designer and provider of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology, announced that it is collaborating with several uncrewed aerial system (UAS) solutions providers on new products that will enable easier prototyping or integration of the Septentrio "mosaic" GNSS receiver into UASs.

According to the company's announcement, it is working with UAS companies 3DR, ARK Electronics, and Systork to leverage UAS-centric features such as magnetometer, barometer and UAS netwrorking communication. Septentrio asserts that its integrated mosaic module receives signals from all GNSS constellations and outputs centimeter-level RTK [real-time kinematic] positioning as well as full GNSS carrier raw data

Septentrio information positions mosaic as a compact triple-frequency receiver leveraging signals from all available GNSS constellations that offers a high degree of positioning availability, even under challenging conditions and has built-in anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology to protect against intentional or unintentional interference. The company says that in addition to collaborations with hardware integrators, it also works closely with the open-source autopilot community, including PX4 and Ardupilot, which aims to facilitate a smooth integration process for end users.