Military Embedded Systems

Joint UUV and submarine-systems launch announced at DSEI UK

News

September 11, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image of REMUS UUV via HII.

LONDON -- DSEI UK. Babcock International Group (Babcock) and HII signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring together HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and Babcock’s submarine weapon handling and launch Systems (WHLS). The companies announced the MOU at the ongoing DSEI UK 2025 show, now ongoing in London. 

The aim of the collaboration, according to the announcement of the MOU released by Babcock, is to deliver autonomous launch and recovery of UUVs using submarine torpedo tubes. Babcock officials state that this is the first program of its kind within the Babcock Mission Systems business.

The announcement asserts that Babcock and HII seek to work together to jointly pursue future opportunities within the unmanned space, with today's joint initiative building on Babcock and HII’s strategic partnership that was begun in 2023, and the U.S. Navy’s first successful forward-deployed UUV launch and recovery via torpedo tube, using an HII REMUS. Babcock’s WHLS are currently in service with the submarine fleets of the U.K., Canada, Australia, Spain, and South Korea.

Sir Nick Hine, Babcock, Chief Executive Marine, said of the MOU: "Partnering with HII, we're combining over a century of expertise in surface and sub-surface systms to further explore marine technologies and strengthen defense capabilities -- this is just the beginning of future collaborations across marine programs."

Chris Kastner, HII, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “This partnership demonstrates the promise of pairing Babcock’s handling and launch system technology with the capabilities of HII’s REMUS UUVs to strengthen the undersea advantage of our allies. I am proud of HII’s leadership in advancing autonomous maritime manned-unmanned teaming operations and excited about the opportunities this collaboration will unlock.”

Featured Companies

Babcock International

Website
+44 (0)20 7355 5300

Huntington Ingalls Industries

4101 Washington Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Bundeswehr/Julia Kelm
News
Sea Tiger anti-submarine warfare helicopter delivered to German Navy by NHIndustries

December 17, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Kongsberg
News
Counter-drone software for Dutch Skyranger vehicles to be provided by Kongsberg

December 17, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Othello image courtesy ELTA North America
News
Radar, optical sensors for armored vehicles nabs ELTA a series of contracts

December 17, 2025

More Radar/EW
Comms
Image via Spectra Defense Technologies
News
Mission computing systems to be delivered for unspecified ground vehicle modernization effort by Spectra

December 16, 2025

More Comms