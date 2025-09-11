Joint UUV and submarine-systems launch announced at DSEI UK

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image of REMUS UUV via HII. LONDON -- DSEI UK. Babcock International Group (Babcock) and HII signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring together HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and Babcock’s submarine weapon handling and launch Systems (WHLS). The companies announced the MOU at the ongoing DSEI UK 2025 show, now ongoing in London.

The aim of the collaboration, according to the announcement of the MOU released by Babcock, is to deliver autonomous launch and recovery of UUVs using submarine torpedo tubes. Babcock officials state that this is the first program of its kind within the Babcock Mission Systems business.

The announcement asserts that Babcock and HII seek to work together to jointly pursue future opportunities within the unmanned space, with today's joint initiative building on Babcock and HII’s strategic partnership that was begun in 2023, and the U.S. Navy’s first successful forward-deployed UUV launch and recovery via torpedo tube, using an HII REMUS. Babcock’s WHLS are currently in service with the submarine fleets of the U.K., Canada, Australia, Spain, and South Korea.

Sir Nick Hine, Babcock, Chief Executive Marine, said of the MOU: "Partnering with HII, we're combining over a century of expertise in surface and sub-surface systms to further explore marine technologies and strengthen defense capabilities -- this is just the beginning of future collaborations across marine programs."

Chris Kastner, HII, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “This partnership demonstrates the promise of pairing Babcock’s handling and launch system technology with the capabilities of HII’s REMUS UUVs to strengthen the undersea advantage of our allies. I am proud of HII’s leadership in advancing autonomous maritime manned-unmanned teaming operations and excited about the opportunities this collaboration will unlock.”