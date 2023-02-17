Long-range spy combat drones boosting UCAV market: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

NEW YORK, New York. The global uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market is expected to grow by more than $1 billion over the next five years, due in large part to the emergence of long-range spy combat drones, a new report predicts.

The report, from Technavio, states that the medium-altitude UCAV segment will grow at the greatest rate, with militaries valuing their ability to conduct surveillance and strike missions compared to land-based drones.

"These unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are more combat-durable than manned aircraft and can handle stealthy, discrete, and strategic tasks," the report states. "These factors will accelerate market expansion during the forecast period."

Long-range spy drones are a big growth trend in the market, the report claims.

"UAVs have become an important tool and are used in countermeasure operations for national security," it states. "They are incorporated with weapons that support those countermeasures ops."

North America will account for 33% of the growth in the market over the forecast period, the report adds. However, small countries are becoming more involved in the market.

"One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the global UCAV market is the rising export demand from smaller economies," the report states. "Developing countries have increased their investments in this sector as a result of the prospective uses of UCAVs for security and surveillance operations in urban areas."