Military drone swarm systems market expected to grow: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN, Ireland. A new report predicts that demand for military drone swarm systems will present opportunities for defense primes and start-ups alike around the globe through 2025 and beyond, fueled by insights from real and simulated battlefield experiences such as the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Current swarm technology mainly involves smaller, cost-efficient drones as opposed to larger, pricier unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The report forecasts a significant increase in operational efficiency as swarm technologies evolve, which may lead to increased priority in national defense budgets.

The report explores trends, drivers, and restraints in the drone swarm industry, covering three main swarm domains: micro/mini UAVs, small UAVs, and lethal miniature aerial missile systems (LMAMS). The report indicates growing interest in LMAMS, although there are concerns about its implications as a potential weapon of mass destruction.

The study focuses on programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, and other parts of Europe and the Middle East, spotlighting vendors and the technological and operational demands from military end users, such as artificial intelligence and manned-unmanned teaming.