Military Embedded Systems

Military drone swarm systems market expected to grow: report

News

May 17, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Military drone swarm systems market expected to grow: report

DUBLIN, Ireland. A new report predicts that demand for military drone swarm systems will present opportunities for defense primes and start-ups alike around the globe through 2025 and beyond, fueled by insights from real and simulated battlefield experiences such as the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Current swarm technology mainly involves smaller, cost-efficient drones as opposed to larger, pricier unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The report forecasts a significant increase in operational efficiency as swarm technologies evolve, which may lead to increased priority in national defense budgets.

The report explores trends, drivers, and restraints in the drone swarm industry, covering three main swarm domains: micro/mini UAVs, small UAVs, and lethal miniature aerial missile systems (LMAMS). The report indicates growing interest in LMAMS, although there are concerns about its implications as a potential weapon of mass destruction.

The study focuses on programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, and other parts of Europe and the Middle East, spotlighting vendors and the technological and operational demands from military end users, such as artificial intelligence and manned-unmanned teaming.

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms