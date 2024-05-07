Military VTOL craft full-scale model debuts at SOF Week 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Mayman Aerospace

SOF WEEK 2024--TAMPA, Fla. Autonomous vehicle maker Mayman Aerospace (Long Beach, California) unveiled a full-scale model of Razor, its vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) high-speed air utility vehicle, during SOF Week 2024, now underway (May 6-10) in Tampa, Florida.

Mayman Aerospace officials note that the Razor -- transportable for mass launch in the field, from ships, or in the air -- is configurable for contested logistics and may be armed with missiles as a range extender for precision attack, flown as a low-cost cruise missile, or equipped with advanced sensors for ISTAR, electronic warfare (EW), and the suppression of enemy air defenses. The aircraft can also be used as a high-speed, low-cost target uncrewed aerial system (UAS), requiring no special launch infrastructure for air-to-air and air defense training.

According to the company's announcement, the scalable Razor aircraft will be sized for payloads up to 1,000 pounds, with prototypes under construction for flight test in Q3 2024.

Alongside Razor, Mayman Aerospace is also offering SkyField, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, autonomous operating environment used with the Razor that is able to integrate with existing third-party battlefield management systems.

SOF Week showgoers may visit Mayman Aerospace in the BlackHays Group booth #4802 in the JW Marriott Hotel Small Business Conference Room.