Military Embedded Systems

Military VTOL craft full-scale model debuts at SOF Week 2024

News

May 07, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Military VTOL craft full-scale model debuts at SOF Week 2024
Graphic courtesy Mayman Aerospace

SOF WEEK 2024--TAMPA, Fla. Autonomous vehicle maker Mayman Aerospace (Long Beach, California) unveiled a full-scale model of Razor, its vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) high-speed air utility vehicle, during SOF Week 2024, now underway (May 6-10) in Tampa, Florida.

Mayman Aerospace officials note that the Razor -- transportable for mass launch in the field, from ships, or in the air --  is configurable for contested logistics and may be armed with missiles as a range extender for precision attack, flown as a low-cost cruise missile, or equipped with advanced sensors for ISTAR, electronic warfare (EW), and the suppression of enemy air defenses. The aircraft can also be used as a high-speed, low-cost target uncrewed aerial system (UAS), requiring no special launch infrastructure for air-to-air and air defense training.

According to the company's announcement, the scalable Razor aircraft will be sized for payloads up to 1,000 pounds, with prototypes under construction for flight test in Q3 2024. 

Alongside Razor, Mayman Aerospace is also offering SkyField, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, autonomous operating environment used with the Razor that is able to integrate with existing third-party battlefield management systems. 

SOF Week showgoers may visit Mayman Aerospace in the BlackHays Group booth #4802 in the JW Marriott Hotel Small Business Conference Room.

Featured Companies

Mayman Aerospace

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
A.I. - Machine Learning
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms