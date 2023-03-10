Sonar for defense buyer garners $1.5 million contract for Kraken

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Kraken Robotics image.

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada. Kraken Robotics won a contract worth $1.5 million from a U.S. defense customer to furnish its AquaPix synthetic aperture sonar (SAS), which the customer will integrate in its autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

According to the Kraken announcement, its miniature, modular AquaPix SAS -- rated for 6,000 meters -- enables increased range, resolution, and therefore higher useable area coverage as compared with traditional side-scan sonar systems. The company cites imaging statistics of 1.9 by 2.1 cm constant Ultra HD resolution across the entire swath out to ranges of 200 meters per side, along with simultaneous 6 cm by 6 cm bathymetry.

Delivery under the terms of the contract is expected in 2023.