'Super missile' to be developed by Kongsberg, Norway, and Germany

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Kongsberg OSLO, Norway. The Norwegian government, in collaboration with Germany and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, will develop a new naval strike missile, Kongsberg announced in a statement.

This missile, named the SuperSonic Strike Missile (3SM) Tyrfing, is expected to complement the existing Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and is scheduled for completion in 2035, the statement reads.

The new missile is part of a strategy to maintain and extend Norway's missile production capabilities, and the 3SM will be deployed on naval vessels of both Germany and Norway, Kongsberg says. The current NSM, developed by Kongsberg in the early 2000s and deployed from 2011 to 2015, has been adopted by 13 countries to date.

The Norwegian government has proposed to commence the initial design phase of the 3SM Tyrfing project and will later present a recommendation for its continuation to the Norwegian Parliament, the statement reads.