Military Embedded Systems

'Super missile' to be developed by Kongsberg, Norway, and Germany

News

November 27, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Kongsberg

OSLO, Norway. The Norwegian government, in collaboration with Germany and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, will develop a new naval strike missile, Kongsberg announced in a statement.

This missile, named the SuperSonic Strike Missile (3SM) Tyrfing, is expected to complement the existing Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and is scheduled for completion in 2035, the statement reads.

The new missile is part of a strategy to maintain and extend Norway's missile production capabilities, and the 3SM will be deployed on naval vessels of both Germany and Norway, Kongsberg says. The current NSM, developed by Kongsberg in the early 2000s and deployed from 2011 to 2015, has been adopted by 13 countries to date.

The Norwegian government has proposed to commence the initial design phase of the 3SM Tyrfing project and will later present a recommendation for its continuation to the Norwegian Parliament, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

1725 Duke Street, Suite 600
Alexandria, VA 22314
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms