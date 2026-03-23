UAS order will net Army 2,500 X10D drones in quick turnaround

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Skydio image SAN MATEO, Calif. Uncrewed aerial system (UAS) manufacturer Skydio announced an order from the U.S. Army for more than 2,500 X10D UASs, which the company said is worth upwards of $52 million.

The U.S. Army contract -- which the company says is the largest single-vendor tactical sUAS [small UAS] order in Army history -- for the Skydio X10D system will deliver additional craft that is designed for survivability and resiliency in contested environments, can fly autonomously without GPS, and uses onboard navigation cameras to map terrain in real time and maintain flight in contested environments. The sUAS's multiband radio enables uninterrupted connectivity by optimizing frequency use in high-interference areas and aims to present persistent situational awareness in day and night conditions from a position of cover with the use of high-resolution visual and radiometric thermal cameras.

This order -- which moved from bid to award in less than 72 hours -- was placed by federal contractor Atlantic Diving Supply and, Skydio states, reflects sustained operational confidence as the Army rapidly scales autonomous reconnaissance capabilities beyond the constraints of traditional acquisition timelines.