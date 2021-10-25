Military Embedded Systems

Unmanned amphibious vehicle fielded by U.S. Marine Corps

October 25, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado/Released.

QUANTICO, Va. The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) reports that in September 2021 it began fielding an unmanned amphibious robot system to support littoral operations around the world.

In the announcement, Marine Corps officials said that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) is a next-generation, box-shaped unmanned system that enables service members to navigate safely and efficiently in shallow waters to identify and neutralize explosive hazards and other threats. Using sound navigation and ranging sensors, the robot employs camera that feeds high-definition video feedback for EOD divers. The unmanned system also includes an articulator arm that enables the user to maneuver through underwater foliage or neutralize explosive threats.

“This robot gives Marines eyes in the water,” said Master Sgt. Patrick Hilty, an EOD project officer at MCSC. “It is a capability the Marine Corps has never before had.”

U.S. Marine Corps

