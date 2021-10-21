Unmanned ground vehicles for ordnance disposal will be delivered to U.S. Air Force in 2022

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

L3 Harris image.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center recently contracted for the delivery of new explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) base support unmanned robots for the Department of the Air Force enterprise.

In July 2021, the Air Force Installation Contracting Center awarded an $85 million, 10-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for the L3 Harris T7 unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) to replace the 20-year-old F6A robot; the T7 carries a suite of new capabilities, including an increasingly modular design that enables users to swap out subassemblies rather than individual parts, which aids in quick repairs.



“This system will move robotics forward 20 years,” stated Dennis Carson, EOD robot product manager. “It enhances warfighter readiness with its ability to resolve hazardous threats and missions remotely, allowing Airmen freedom of movement at any location.”



The Air Force Civil Engineer Center will start distribution of the initial T7s in May 2022, with the balance of the UGVs to roll out at a later date.