VTOL drone from High Eye chosen by Dutch Navy for maritime operations

May 16, 2024

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands. The Dutch Navy chose High Eye's Airboxer vertical take-off and landing uncrewed aerial system (VTOL UAV) for deployment in maritime operations, the company announced in a statement.

This decision follows a comprehensive evaluation of maritime VTOL UAV systems. The company says the Airboxer's development over the past decade has focused on refining its capabilities for specialized naval tasks.

The company describes Airboxer as a compact, long-range uncrewed helicopter featuring a three-blade single rotor and advanced aviation technology. It combines an aerodynamic design with a boxer engine and a high-reliability autopilot system that is designed to operate in diverse environmental conditions. The Airboxer supports larger payloads and offers versatile mission capabilities, making it ideal for both maritime and high-altitude operations, the company adds.

