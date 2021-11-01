Hypersonic rocket motor moves closer to flight testing with Navy

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy. PROMONTORY, Utah. The Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) conducted a second test of the First Stage Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) as part of the development of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) offensive hypersonic strike capability and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW).

According to officials, this SRM test is part of a series of tests validating the newly developed common hypersonic missile. This live fire test follows previous tests of the First and Second Stages on May 27 and August 25, 2021. This static fire test marked the first time the First Stage SRM included a thrust vector control system.

These tests are important in developing a Navy-designed common hypersonic missile that the Navy and Army will field. The common hypersonic missile will consist of the first stage SRM as part of a new missile booster combined with the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (CHGB).

The Navy and Army are on track to test the full common hypersonic missile that will be a catalyst for fielding the CPS and LRHW weapon systems. Officials claim that the services are working closely with government national laboratories and industry to continue developing and producing the common missile.