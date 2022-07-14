Teledyne, Amprius to partner on UAS batteries

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Small drone in flight FREMONT, California. Amprius Technologies will partner with Teledyne FLIR to provide batteries and components for unmanned aerial systems (UASs) over the next three years to "address the expanding UAS market," Amprius said in a statement.

The agreement marks an expansion of the relationship between Amprius and Teledyne FLIR. Teledyne provides UASs used by defense and security forces worldwide, and Amprius will provide batteries aimed at increasing the energy density in the same space to enahnce both UAS and unmanned ground system capabilities by extending power and range.

The two companies are partnering to meet the demand of the UAS battery market, which one study predicts will increase to $38 billion by 2025, the statement adds.