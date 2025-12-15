2-6 GHz gallium nitride power amplifier introduced by Analog Devices

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Analog Devices WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices is offering the ADPA1113, a 2 GHz to 6 GHz gallium nitride (GaN) radio-frequency power amplifier rated at 46.5 dBm output power, the company announced in a statement.

The ADPA1113 provides 46.5 dBm (44.7 W) typical output from 2.0 GHz to 5.7 GHz with 25.5 dB typical power gain at 21 dBm input drive, the statement reads. The company says the part delivers 39% typical power-added efficiency (PAE) from 2.3 GHz to 5.7 GHz and 40.5 dB typical small-signal gain over the same band.

Analog Devices says the amplifier is internally matched and internally AC-coupled for full-band operation and includes an integrated drain bias inductor, reducing the need for external matching networks, coupling capacitors, and bias components. The part operates from a 28 V supply at 750 mA quiescent drain current and is offered in a 14-lead ceramic leaded chip carrier (LDCC) with a copper-molybdenum base, the company says. Target uses include continuous-wave (CW) military jammers, commercial and military radars, and test and measurement equipment, the statement reads.