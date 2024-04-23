Best In Show awards at XPONENTIAL 2024: Excellence in embedded computing

XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's XPONENTIAL 2024 trade show.

Elma Electronic won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computing category for its AI-Ready Development Platform.

The company uses the NVIDIA Jetson family of AI and video compute modules to deliver highly reliable, high-performance embedded computing platforms qualified to operate reliably across a range of harsh environments like those found in defense applications (extended temperatures, high shock and vibration, and ingress protection from water, sand, dust, salt, fog, and chemical contaminants).

In photo: Jonathan Null, product marketing manager, Elma Electronic.

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.