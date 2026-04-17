Military Embedded Systems

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: High-performance, ruggedized servers with high TRL for Naval applications

Sponsored Story

April 17, 2026

One Stop Systems brings datacenter performance to the edge, deploying high-performance, ruggedized servers and inference acceleration to the battlefield at the speed of need. Our expertise in high-performance enterprise computing, MIL-SPEC ruggedization, and long lifecycle management enables our high TRL products to be mission ready At Sea Air Space Booth #3308, you can expect to see several of our rugged servers and embedded systems, including our liquid cooled 3U SDS-LC, FSAn-4R data storage unit, and our open standards based 2U SDS OCP/VPX hybrid.

Each system on display has broad deployment experience in rugged edge applications across domains. The FSAn-4R is currently deployed on the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon as a key system in sensor capture, storage, and analysis.

Before our partnership, data storage units on the P-8s weighed over 200 lbs. and had to be carried on and out of the aircraft to transport sensor data to the ground station for analysis. To solve this inefficiency, our engineers at OSS developed the FSAn-4R, a 4U NVMe flash storage array that is smaller than their original system, only 70 lbs., and contains four removable 50-100TB cannisters where data is stored and hot-swapped in-flight and post-mission over a high-performance PCIe fabric for live analysis. The result? Improved fuel efficiency, more rackspace for additional compute, and vastly upgraded data storage performance.

OSS believes limits are meant to be pushed—our systems thrive where common datacenter tech cannot. At Sea Air Space 2026, bring us your problems, and we will present you with our solutions.

Check out One Stop Systems in Maryland Hall at Booth #3308 from April 20th-April 21st and make an appointment with us at www.onestopsystems.com.

 

 

Featured Companies

One Stop Systems (OSS)

2235 Enterprise St, Suite #110
Escondido, CA 92029
Website
[email protected]
877-438-2724
Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Communications
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