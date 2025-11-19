ODU AMC® High-Density – High-Speed Military Circular Connector

Military Embedded Systems

Eletter Product
ODU AMC® High-Density is a rugged, ultra-miniature connector solution for extreme environments. Available in connector diameters as small as 7 mm, the ODU AMC® High-Density connector line proves that premium quality can also come in small packages.

In addition to compact signal options, the product line includes versions for “Power” (up to 15 A) and “Data Transfer” (USB® 3.2 Gen 1×1, 5 A power) in compact, high-density configurations.

The ODU AMC® High-Density connector offers an impressively long service life of more than 5,000 mating cycles, even under challenging conditions. Intuitive mate and demate operation, mechanical color-coding aid operators, and reduce user error.

Features:

  • Metal connector plug housing deliverable in 3 sizes
  • Outer diameter 7 mm to 15 mm
  • Number of contacts 2 to 27
  • 360° shielding
  • Inserts for high-speed data transmission
  • International protection class IP68 / IP6K9K
  • Salt spray resistance
  • Tested according to various MIL standards

The housing is made of brass and plated with ruthenium over nickel. Operating temperature ranges from −51 °C to +125 °C. This rugged and versatile connector series is ideal for defense & security applications as well as industrial electronics.

The connector is available in two locking styles. Break-away connectors can be easily disconnected by tugging on the cable and are ideal whenever the cable is a potential snag hazard. Screw-lock connectors remain connected despite environmental conditions, including tension on the cable, shock and vibration.

