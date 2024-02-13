Military Embedded Systems

Rackmount servers designed for U.S. Navy introduced by General Micro Systems

February 13, 2024

Dan Taylor

SAN DIEGO, California. General Micro Systems introduced the "Shorty 4" series of 1U and 2U rackmount servers tailored for use in space-constrained environments on U.S. Navy vessels, featuring ultra-rugged design and flexibility for non-rackmount installations for tight spaces commonly found on various naval platforms, the company announced in a statement.

Equipped with 4th-generation Intel Scalable Xeon CPUs and 5th-gen PCI Express, the Shorty servers offer a 16-inch deep frame table-top, equipment tray, and vertical setups, catering to the spatial limitations on surface combatants, submarines, fast boats, and even on uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and manned naval aircraft, the statement reads.

GMS currently provides rugged computing solutions for naval applications, including the P-8A Poseidon aircraft and Aegis-equipped ships.

The Shorty servers feature dual CPU sockets with up to 44 cores per CPU, DDR5 ECC memory, flexible external storage options, and PCIe Gen 5 busses. The 2U version offers additional expansion slots and support for GPGPU AI/vector accelerators for data-intensive tasks. Both models are designed with dual-redundant power supplies (2U) and efficient front-to-back cooling systems, the company says.

