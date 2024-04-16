THeMIS uncrewed ground vehicles to be provided to Japan by Milrem Robotics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Milrem Robotics

TOKYO, Japan. Milrem Robotics will provide the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces with three THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) configured for tasks including supply transportation and intelligence gathering, the company announced in a statement.

The company won contracts to provide the UGVs, which are equipped with the Milrem Intelligent Functions Kit (MIFIK) and are capable of independent on- and off-road operations, the statement reads, adding that the MIFIK technology supports waypoint navigation and customizable vehicle behavior during missions.

The procurement of these UGVs is part of Japan's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities using uncrewed systems, aiming to achieve asymmetrical superiority while minimizing human casualties on the battlefield, the statement continues.

The THeMIS UGVs are part of Japan's Rapid Acquisition Program, and the technology is in service in 16 countries, including eight NATO members, the company says.