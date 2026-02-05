16T9: Edge AI Without Compromise

The WOLF-16T9 (VPX3U-THOR-RD) is a rugged 3U VPX rapid development SBC designed to accelerate access to NVIDIA® IGX Thor™ for next-generation C5ISR and edge AI applications—where speed to capability matters as much as raw performance.

Built around an embedded Blackwell GPU, the 16T9 delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPs of AI compute, powered by 2,560 CUDA® cores, 96 fifth-generation Tensor Cores, and a 14-core Arm® Neoverse® V3AE CPU. With 128 GB of ECC LPDDR5X memory, Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) support, and 1 TB of NVMe storage, the module is engineered for advanced AI inference, sensor processing, and high-throughput data handling at the edge.

SOSA®-aligned and VPX REDI compliant, the 16T9 provides high-speed backplane Ethernet, flexible I/O, and enterprise-grade IGX OS support—making it an ideal entry point for teams developing and validating AI-enabled mission systems.

Deploy the 16T9 in C5ISR, autonomy, ISR, and AI-driven sensor fusion platforms to rapidly prototype, integrate, and field IGX Thor–based solutions. With support for generative AI models, NVIDIA Isaac™, Metropolis, and Holoscan, and hardware-accelerated 4K video encode/decode, the 16T9 brings cutting-edge AI workflows directly to rugged VPX architectures.

Designed to operate from -40°C to +85°C and withstand shock and vibration, the 16T9 enables fast-paced development without compromising reliability—helping teams move from concept to mission-ready systems faster, smarter, and closer to the edge.

