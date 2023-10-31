Joint Effects Targeting System II prototype to be developed for U.S. Army by Leonardo DRS

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Leonardo ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS won a contract from the U.S. Army to produce a prototype of the Joint Effects Targeting System II (JETS II), a next-generation multi-sensor targeting technology designed for forward observers, the company announced in a statement.

The 30-month performance prototype contract is will allow the company to develop a system that equips forward observers with the ability to call in precision munitions effectively across various combat scenarios, ideally resulting in increased target success rates and enhanced protection for ground-based warfighters, the statement reads.

The Army wants a system that inclues a substantial reduction in weight and heightened precision accuracy, the company says.

The JETS II system is intended to be a man-portable, handheld solution designed for rapid target acquisition, precise location determination, and better engagement with both precision-guided and unguided munitions, the statement reads.