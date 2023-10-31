Joint Effects Targeting System II prototype to be developed for U.S. Army by Leonardo DRS

Joint Effects Targeting System II prototype to be developed for U.S. Army by Leonardo DRSNews
October 31, 2023
ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS won a contract from the U.S. Army to produce a prototype of the Joint Effects Targeting System II (JETS II), a next-generation multi-sensor targeting technology designed for forward observers, the company announced in a statement.
The 30-month performance prototype contract is will allow the company to develop a system that equips forward observers with the ability to call in precision munitions effectively across various combat scenarios, ideally resulting in increased target success rates and enhanced protection for ground-based warfighters, the statement reads.
The Army wants a system that inclues a substantial reduction in weight and heightened precision accuracy, the company says.
The JETS II system is intended to be a man-portable, handheld solution designed for rapid target acquisition, precise location determination, and better engagement with both precision-guided and unguided munitions, the statement reads.