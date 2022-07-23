Military Embedded Systems Partners with P3 Tech Consulting to Present Law-Tech Connect™ Workshop Online this Summer!

Press Release

(Maj. Gen., USAFe, Ret.), CEO, ISR Ideas COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - July 18, 2022- Media Release Military Embedded Systems (MES), the premier magazine for defense and aerospace engineers in uncrewed technology, has partnered with P3 Tech Consulting LLC to take its world-class Law-Tech Connect™ Workshop (LTCW) platform online this summer. Featuring a live Q&A on leveraging commercial technology for military autonomous systems with James Poss (Maj Gen USAF Ret.), and David Michleson, Program Manager, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the event takes place on August 31, 2022 from noon to 5pm ET, through MES’ learning management system platform.

Techno-legal educational content on multi-domain autonomous systems as well as AI, 5G, and other related technologies.

“CLE for Attorneys, Unsurpassed Legal Education for All!”

The programmed half-day LTCW, led by Dawn Zoldi (Colonel, USAF Retired), President and Founder of P3 Tech, a licensed attorney, and globally renowned industry expert, will provide dynamic techno-legal educational content relating to the multi-domain autonomous systems and related technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and more. Speakers include active duty and retired Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps officers and technology and legal experts from the uncrewed industry.

The agenda covers: Autonomous Vehicles: Land, Air & Sea Lanes; Legal Issues in Autonomy Enabling Tech; AI in Advanced Tech Platforms: Legal and Policy Considerations; Public-Private Connection: Policies You Need to Know to Plug into Dual Use & Other Opportunities. The Workshop ends with a special interactive session with Zoldi, James Poss (Maj Gen USAF Ret.), and David Michleson, Program Manager, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

In addition to Gen Poss, other speakers include: Patrick Huston, Brigadier General (Retired), U.S. Army; Tracy Reynolds, Fleet Judge Advocate, Commander SECOND Fleet, U.S. Navy; Paul Mullen, Vice President, Draganfly; Jonathan Rupprecht, Drone Attorney/ Flight Instructor/ Professor, Rupprecht Law, P.A; Ben Gross, Director of Marketing, Elsight; Jennifer Richter, Partner, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP; Mark McKinnon, Partner, Fox Rothschild; Dean Griffith, Of Counsel, Jones Day; Matthew Henshon, Partner, Henshon Klein; Natalie Pierce, Partner, Gunderson-Dettmer; James Poss (Maj Gen USAF Ret.), CEO, ISR Ideas; Mary-Caitlin Ray, Counsel, Crowell & Moring LLP; Uzkar Ibrahim, Director of Business Development and Shelby Ochs, Program Manager, Defense Innovation Unit.

The LTC Workshop is geared toward a broad audience of uncrewed ecosystem engineers, industry leaders, operators, attorneys, academia, military services, government agencies, and nonprofits.

For attorneys, the Florida Bar has approved online continuing legal education (CLE) credits (*4 General or Technology Credits, transferable/self-certifiable).

MES Editorial Director, John McHale said, “At AUVSI Xponential this year, I moderated a Law-Tech Connect panel and attended the other sessions. After hearing the presentations and talking with the speakers I felt it was critical that we provide this content to those who were not able to see it live. We are excited to present this workshop online so that all stakeholders can dig deep into legal, regulatory and policy issues that impact the uncrewed ecosystem.”

Register here: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/law-tech-connect-workshop-online/series_details. Individuals or companies interested in sponsoring the event should contact Tom Varcie at [email protected].

P3 Tech, a veteran and woman owned business, successfully launched the LTCW live at AUVSI Xponential 2022 in Orlando, Florida this year. P3 Tech recorded all sessions and, now, with MES has curated several of these for release as part of a half-day online event.

About P3 Tech Consulting

P3 Tech Consulting LLC is a U.S. company that connects people who have a passion for advanced technology platforms with full spectrum policy-relevant information to propel their companies and to do global good. Its services include consulting, expert presentations and publications on tech legal & policy issues, strategic planning and policy/program creation with an emphasis on UAS and AAM. P3 Tech delivers unique education programs that partner with academia, the legal ecosystem, technical programs and commercial expos and produces the weekly Dawn of Drones podcast, affiliated with DroneLife news.

About Military Embedded Systems

Military Embedded Systems focuses on embedded electronics – hardware and software – for military applications through technical coverage of all parts of the design process. The website, resource guide, newsletters, podcasts, virtual events, and print editions provide insight on embedded tools and strategies such as software, hardware, systems, technology insertion, obsolescence management, and many other military-specific technical subjects.