Military micro/nano UAS market growth will occur between 2025-2030, study says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Black Widow micro UAS. Image courtesy Market Forecast/Aerovironment

AMSTERDAM. The worldwide demand for military-grade micro- and nano-unmanned aerial systems (UASs) will reach about 100,000 systems by the end of the decade, according to a new study from Market Forecast, "Micro and Nano Air Vehicles for Defense and Security -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2030." .

The study authors assert that major growth in the market is anticipated from 2025 to 2030 when the majority of demand for micro and nano drones will occur in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

The study also predicts that the U.S. and NATO countries, as they need less ground-based situational awareness equipment, will depend on more in-air surveillance using nano UASs. There will be massive demand for the integration of micro- and nano-UASs with modern technologies such as next-generation avionics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), real-time operating systems, electronic warfare (EW) countermeasure systems, and other technologies.