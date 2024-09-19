RF sensor for UAS from CRFS wins 2024 Army Technology Award

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Images courtesy CRFS CAMBRIDGE, U.K. RF specialists CRFS announced that the company won the Army Technology Award 2024 for designing the RFeye Node 100-18 LW, a lightweight RF sensor aimed at use in uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), that weighs in at just 2 kg (4.4 pounds).

According to the award announcement from CRFS, a member of NATO requested that CRFS design this product to enable effective signal-management and signals-intelligence operations in a conflict zone. While the company reports that the end user already used the CRFS TRL-9 RFeye Node 100-18, the end user requested a sensor with the same capabilities but in a much smaller form factor with smaller UAS integration in mind.

The CRFS announcement also notes that one key design feature of the new sensor that is especially important for UASs with limited bandwidth at range is its built-in edge processing, which reduces the burden of backhauling data, enabling it to deliver clear and accurate RF data for spectrum intelligence.