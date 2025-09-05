Rheinmetall to debut combat vehicles, unmanned systems, and digital solutions at DSEI 2025

LONDON, England. Rheinmetall will present new combat vehicles, unmanned platforms, and digitalisation solutions at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London from September 9–12, 2025, the company announced in a statement.

According to Rheinmetall, the company will unveil several systems during the first day of the event, including a multi-platform combat vehicle developed with Lockheed Martin, a line of light tactical off-road vehicles for the UK market, and the MASS nova maritime decoy system. Additional premieres include the Lynx KF41 Skyranger 35 ground-based air defense system, the CT-025 remotely controlled turret, the Mission Master CXT with Skyranger 762 unmanned ground vehicle, and the SEOSS 400 stabilized sensor system.

The company will also highlight digital tools such as the Rheinmetall Battlesuite, designed to provide interoperable command and control across domains, and the Gladius 2.0 soldier system, which forms part of the German military’s Future Soldier program.

Rheinmetall states it will showcase progress in autonomy, including the Path-A-Kit automated convoy system, as well as unmanned aircraft like the Multi Mission Pod and FV-104 loitering munition. Mobility platforms such as the Boxer MIV, Challenger 3, Caracal, Ermine, and HX vehicle families will also be on display.