Sensors for mobile command and control shown by Teledyne FLIR Defense at AUSA 2022

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Teledyne FLIR

AUSA 2022 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- Washington, D.C. Teledyne FLIR Defense (a unit of Teledyne Technologies) is collaborating with AM General to display its Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS) on a HUMVEE 2-CT (two-door cargo truck) -- a technology demonstrator for future Army mobile command and control (C2) vehicles -- during this week's AUSA annual conference.

The LVSS fits in the back of the HUMVEE 2-CT, integrating newly advanced radar, long-range cameras, and other sensors to detect and defeat threats such as weaponized small unmanned serial systems (sUASs). It features a 16-foot fully retractable mast that uses a combination of 3D radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera, plus RF detection and mitigation sensors to provide early warning alerts and recognition. The LVSS is under design to fulfill the requirements of several Army programs, including Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2) and Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System-Expeditionary (GBOSS-E).

Teledyne FLIR is also showing at AUSA its StormCaster-DX multirole laser designator payload and its StormCaster-E, a long-range imaging sensor for use on the company's sUAS craft.

