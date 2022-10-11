Military Embedded Systems

Sensors for mobile command and control shown by Teledyne FLIR Defense at AUSA 2022

News

October 11, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: Teledyne FLIR

AUSA 2022 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- Washington, D.C. Teledyne FLIR Defense (a unit of Teledyne Technologies) is collaborating with AM General to display its Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS) on a HUMVEE 2-CT (two-door cargo truck) -- a technology demonstrator for future Army mobile command and control (C2) vehicles -- during this week's AUSA annual conference. 

The LVSS fits in the back of the HUMVEE 2-CT, integrating newly advanced radar, long-range cameras, and other sensors to detect and defeat threats such as weaponized small unmanned serial systems (sUASs). It features a 16-foot fully retractable mast that uses a combination of 3D radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera, plus RF detection and mitigation sensors to provide early warning alerts and recognition. The LVSS is under design to fulfill the requirements of several Army programs, including Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2) and Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System-Expeditionary (GBOSS-E). 

Teledyne FLIR is also showing at AUSA its StormCaster-DX multirole laser designator payload and its StormCaster-E, a long-range imaging sensor for use on the company's sUAS craft.

AUSA attendees can visit Teledyne FLIR at Booth 6915 in Hall E.

Featured Companies

FLIR Systems, Inc.

27700 SW Parkway Ave.
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Website
+1 877.773.3547

Teledyne

1049 Camino Dos Rios
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Website
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
