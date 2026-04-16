Military Embedded Systems

Shipbuilding, uncrewed maritime systems to be highlighted at Sea-Air-Space 2026 by HII

News

April 16, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Shipbuilding, uncrewed maritime systems to be highlighted at Sea-Air-Space 2026 by HII
Image via HII

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. HII will present its shipbuilding, uncrewed maritime systems, and mission technologies portfolio at the Sea-Air-Space 2026 exposition, the company announced in a statement.

The exhibit will include technologies related to manned-unmanned teaming and systems integration aimed at supporting naval operations across multiple domains, the statement reads. HII plans to highlight its work in uncrewed underwater vehicles and efforts to integrate autonomous systems with crewed platforms, the company says.

The company will also outline its shipbuilding activities, including production of aircraft carriers, submarines, surface combatants, and amphibious ships, along with initiatives to expand industrial capacity through partnerships and distributed manufacturing approaches, according to the statement.

Additional focus areas include robotics for manufacturing and sustainment, as well as technologies that connect platforms for joint operations, the company says. HII will host demonstrations and announcements during the event, including updates on unmanned surface vessel development and production robotics efforts, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Huntington Ingalls Industries

4101 Washington Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch
News
Aircraft logistics support for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps C-40A fleet to be provided by AAR

April 15, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via HII
News
Shipbuilding, uncrewed maritime systems to be highlighted at Sea-Air-Space 2026 by HII

April 16, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image via Qinetiq
News
Mission data center to be established in Belgium by QinetiQ

April 02, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
John McHale and Jason Ferguson
Podcast
PODCAST: Leveraging the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS)

April 14, 2026

More Comms