Shipbuilding, uncrewed maritime systems to be highlighted at Sea-Air-Space 2026 by HII

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via HII

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. HII will present its shipbuilding, uncrewed maritime systems, and mission technologies portfolio at the Sea-Air-Space 2026 exposition, the company announced in a statement.

The exhibit will include technologies related to manned-unmanned teaming and systems integration aimed at supporting naval operations across multiple domains, the statement reads. HII plans to highlight its work in uncrewed underwater vehicles and efforts to integrate autonomous systems with crewed platforms, the company says.

The company will also outline its shipbuilding activities, including production of aircraft carriers, submarines, surface combatants, and amphibious ships, along with initiatives to expand industrial capacity through partnerships and distributed manufacturing approaches, according to the statement.

Additional focus areas include robotics for manufacturing and sustainment, as well as technologies that connect platforms for joint operations, the company says. HII will host demonstrations and announcements during the event, including updates on unmanned surface vessel development and production robotics efforts, the statement reads.