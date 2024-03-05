Synthetic Aperture Sonar beamforming under development in Kraken Robotics, U.S. Navy deal

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland. Kraken Robotics Inc. entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport (NUWCDIVNPT) to develop Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) sensor technologies and signal processing techniques, the company announced in a statement.

Under this agreement, Kraken Robotics and the US Navy will jointly explore various aspects of sonar technology, including advanced signal processing, data fusion, image registration, multi-spectral image enhancement, and automated target recognition with a focus on enhancing both current and future SAS sensor capabilities, the statement reads.

Kraken's has collaborated with US government agencies sine 2012, with partnerships involving NUWCDIVNPT as well as NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research and the Battery Certification and Integration Branch of NSWC Carderock. These collaborations have enabled Kraken to validate and refine their underwater technology solutions, including the Synthetic Aperture sonar, KATFISH Actively Controlled Towed sonar, and Pressure Tolerant Subsea Batteries, the company says.