Uncrewed MOSA-based EW sensor system contract won by BlueHalo

January 08, 2025

Image: BlueHalo

ARLINGTON, Va. Defense technology firm BlueHalo reports that it won a five-year contract valued at $49.9 million issued by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. 

Under the terms of the contract, BlueHalo is tasked with delivering hardware, materials, and components; engineering services; and integration and operational support to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for modular open system approach (MOSA)-based payload-compliant electronic warfare (EW) sensors onboard multiple uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

BlueHalo reports that it will support the design, upgrade, testing, delivery, and evaluation of complex sensor systems and their integration into various UAS platforms as part of the NIWC Pacific’s work to sustain installed sensor operations with repair and replacements and train operators on the use of these sensor systems.

Mary Clum, BlueHalo Products & Space Systems Portfolio President, noted as part of the contract announcement that EW sensor integrations can be incredibly complex, spanning multiple airframes, information infrastructures, and domains to meet multiple mission needs.

